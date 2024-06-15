Kim Kardashian Originally Had Another Actors On Actors Partner Who Mysteriously Called In Sick

A spot of gossip has emerged from the depths of podcast land (not a real place), that the original actor assigned to chat with Kim Kardashian on her Actors On Actors episode called in sick at the last minute.

According to Ramin Setoodeh, the co-editor-in-chief of Variety, Chloë Sevigny was brought in at the last minute to fill the space.

“So, I’m gonna give you a little bit of information; I’m gonna break some news. Chloë Sevigny wasn’t supposed to pair with Kim Kardashian,” Setoodeh told former host of The View Meghan McCain on her podcast this past Friday.

“Kim Kardashian had someone else that she was supposed to pair with, and that actor that she was supposed to pair with called in sick on a Friday night, and Kim was supposed to do this on a Sunday.”

When asked who the mystery sick actor was, Setoodeh cautiously didn’t comment any further, saying that he “wanna draw undue attention to this person”.

WHY BRING IT UP THEN, HUH???

What an absolute tease.

When the episode first aired, Kardashian and Sevigny copped a fair bit of online flack.

People also raised questions about Kardashian being dubbed an “actor”, despite the fact that in recent years, she has pivoted her skillset to a role in American Horror Story: Delicate.

In response to the uproar, Sevigny published an assertive Instagram post featuring an image of the pair, in an effort to pull her followers into line.

“Our chosen career of actor has many forms. Some are rewarded early,” she wrote.

“Some of us are the journeymen, some have a quieter route, and some a much louder one. And I am always excited to celebrate every kind of actor #iloveactresses.”

At least the pair can relish in the fact they both created an iconic and much-talked-about interview (be that for the right reasons or not).

Header image via Variety on YouTube.