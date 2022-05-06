Content Warning: This article discusses disordered eating.

Kim Kardashian has been dominating the news cycle recently. We’ve all dutifully followed her highly publicised romance with walking tracksuit pants Pete Davidson.

Then there was that whole thing about photoshopping her niece True Thompson‘s face onto her other niece Stormi Webster for the purposes of keeping her Insta grid “matched”.

TBH I don’t think anyone’s really moved on from her “get your ass up and work” line yet.

So it’s been a big ol’ year for Kimmy K.

Now the plot of her latest controversy thickens.

As we know Kim wore Marilyn Monroe‘s famous slinky dress to the Met Gala on Monday night. She faced backlash from Lili Reinhart and others on social media for revealing that she had to lose 16 pounds to fit into it.

“To walk on a red carpet and do an interview where you say how starving you are… because you haven’t eaten carbs in the last month… all to fit in a fucking dress?” Lili wrote in a series of now-deleted Instagram stories.

Kim’s trainer Don-A-Matrix has jumped to her defence.

“She works really hard. I was there through the process and it wasn’t like a starving yourself type of thing,” Don-A-Matrix told TMZ, according to Page Six.

“She’s been on a real balanced diet…at times she wouldn’t eat as much, but then the second thing was she went to the gym and put the work in.”

Kim hasn’t directly responded to the critics, but she’s posted a cryptic Instagram story that seems to address the drama.

She posted the words “Be teachable. Be open. You’re not always right,” on a black background.

Is it a slap back? Or is she just in her emo mood? It’s hard to say, but here’s hoping Kim is rethinking her relationship to toxic diet culture.

If you need support, give Butterfly Foundation a call on 1800 33 4673 or chat online.

If you are in distress, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.