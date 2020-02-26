As a long-time fan of the Kardashians and, more importantly, their series Keeping Up With The Kardashians, I’ve noticed that as the ladies have transformed over time, so, too, has the content of their reality series.

You’ve still got the usual, ripped-from-the-headlines scandals (the Jordyn Woods debacle, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie’s relationship etc), but it’s almost gotten to the point where the girls are so polished and profesh that they’re afraid to be their usual silly selves with each other.

But in the trailer for the new season of KUWTK, Kim Kardashian is back on her “Don’t be fucking rude” bullshit as she appears to get into a physical scrap with sister Kourtney Kardashian.

In case ya have no idea what I’m referring to, back in a 2009 ep of the series, Kim buys a Bentley (which was a huge novelty back then and literally became the plot of an episode ‘coz they were nowhere near as loaded as they are now), and her sisters are v. jeal.

After overhearing Kourt and Khloe talk smack about her, she swings her bag at them and utters the iconic phrase:

Sure, the gals have gotten into many a biff since that ep aired more than a decade ago, but it’s usually either via social media or it’s a run-of-the-mill shouting match.

Take this fight over a Christmas card from a coupla seasons back, for example:

While the above fight doesn’t get physical, it’s clear by the rage emanating from Kimmy that she’s reaching the end of her rope with Kourtney and her ongoing frustrations finally evolve into a physical fight in the new season.

Check out the spicy trailer below and buckle up for the new season: