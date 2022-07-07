Khloé Kardashian is hardly new to controversy but this resurfaced image of a costume she wore in the early 2000s is disturbing even for her.

Reddit user HyaluronicAsshole uploaded the offending image to Reddit with the caption: “Let’s never forget *this* happened.”

What happened, you ask?

Khloé Kardashian, noted white woman, dressed as a “pimp” for an event in 2003.

Her friends Meagan and La’Myia Good, as well as Malika and Khadijah Haqq stood on either side of her wearing lingerie and actual chains around their necks. Which Khloé can be seen holding on to.

Yes, someone really thought it was a good idea to dress Khloé like a white supremacist sex-trafficker.

The picture is gross for a multitude of reasons, the most obvious being its fetishising of slavery. How on earth did no one clock the racial optics of this image and what it represents?? Though I guess the Kardashians have never pretended to be even remotely racially-sensitive people.

READ MORE Kendall Jenner Is A Mexican Farmer In Her New Shoot & I Guess The Pepsi Ad Taught Her Nothing

Side note: please think twice before solely blaming Black women for participating in this costume — internalised racism and a yearning for assimilation are an awful cocktail of insecurities non-white people have to actively unlearn growing up. We’ve all done things we’re embarrassed about for the sake of white acceptance, and it is not the same as racism from white people. Thank you!

Meagan Good, who appears alongside Khloé in the image, addressed the controversy in 2019.

“That one time on Halloween when you were young and dumb…and clearly didn’t think 15 years ahead lol smh,” she commented on Instagram.

“Well, mistakes were made.”

This wasn’t the first and certainly won’t be the last racial controversy around Khloé Kardashian.

Footage resurfaced in January of Khloé fetishising Black men and saying the n-word while defending Kim Kardashian from accusations of cultural appropriation. And that’s on top of all the Blackface she and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan have committed over the years.

I mean, remember this photoshoot of Kim?

Wearing Mugler Private Archives for @7hollywood_mag. ✨✨✨ WHAT A DREAM ✨✨✨

Art Direction by @manfredthierrymugler. Photographed by @alixmalka

Styled by @maryammalakpour

Make Up @makeupbymario

Hair @peter.savic pic.twitter.com/x1hJ50H3q8 — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) December 19, 2019

SIGH.

Predictably, Khloé’s team have not acknowledged the pimp costume.