Khloe Kardashian has baffled her Insta followers by posting a bizarre ad for a particularly strange exercise program.

In the video posted to Insta Khloe repeatedly punches a small red ball which is attached to her head by a headband and thin string.

A massive TV in the background appears to be keeping score of how many times she hits the ball. It looks about as weird as it sounds.

In the caption, Khloe calls the product “a holiday must have for the ages.” That’s a little hyperbolic in my humble opinion. At best, it’s glorified giving cup and ball to me.

The exercise program is from a company called Boxbollen, and according to their website they sell the ball kit thingy for $37. IDK, punching the air is free.

Khloe copped a bit of flack for this sponsored post, and not just because it’s so damn weird.

One commenter said “I miss when you guys would actually only represent stuff you cared about. Lately it’s just been money grab after money grab.”

Khloe reportedly has a net worth of $50 million and TBH that seems like enough to not ever have to do another sponsored Instagram post in your lifetime. If I had $50 million I’d be going permanently offline but I guess that’s just me.

Another comment pointed out her silence on the current Balanciaga saga: “Not on board with anything you promote until you denounce Balenciaga and child exploitation.”

Hmm.

Well, regardless. I imagine that post for Boxbollen would have come at pretty eye-watering figure. If Khloe is set on securing the bag she’s definitely doing so.