Khloe Kardashian has reminded fans to get their skin checked after she discovered a dangerous tumour on her face.

In case you haven’t noticed, there’s been much chatter online about the mysterious face bandage covering Khloé’s cheek in recent weeks. The Kardashians star has since addressed the speculation and cleared up what exactly has been going on with her skin.

“I have seen numerous stories going around about the ever-evolving bandage on my face with some of you wondering why I’ve been wearing one for the past few weeks,” she wrote in an Instagram Story.

“After noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as minor as a zit, I decided to get it biopsied (sic) 7 months after realising it was not budging.”

Khloé then shared an image of what looks like a little dry bump on her cheek, which could easily be dismissed as just a breakout or acne flare up. Turns out it was far more dangerous than that.

“What [the dermatologists] were seeing was incredibly rare for someone my age,” she explained.

“A few days later I was told I need to have an immediate operation to remove a tumour from my face.”

While Khloé didn’t go into specifics, sources told TMZ the dermatologists found melanoma, the most aggressive skin cancer. The sources also said the tumour was precancerous.

Thankfully, it was removed successfully. However, Khloé took the opportunity to remind fans to stay on top of their skin health.

“All my margins appear clear and now are onto the healing process,” she said.

“So, you’ll continue to see my bandages and when I’m allowed, you’ll probably see a scar (and an indentation in my cheek from the tumour being removed).

“I am ONLY sharing this story with you so I can remind everyone to get checked, and frequently.”

