Slam that “Photoshop Fail” button because Khloé Kardashian is at it once again. This time she’s uploaded a photo that’s edited so far out the wazoo that people straight up thought it was a snap of Taylor Swift. Ma’am, how does this even happen?

The 38-year-old shared a photo from a recent magazine shoot on Instagram which has seemingly been so thoroughly airbrushed it confused fans at first glance and made her legs look super long.

To be honest, Ms Khloé looks like she could stomp on us all with those things. And I bet everyone would say thank you. Regardless, it’s fair to say the internet had ~thoughts~.

“Who tf is this,” one comment reads.

“Really though this was Taylor Swift lol,” another fan wrote.

It seems Khloé’s shaggy brunette fringe and tousled hair has duped a lot of people into thinking she’s something she’s not.

One fan questioned why they thought the photo was actually of Zendaya. Another joked that she had shapeshifted into Sofia Vergara. Someone else thought she was Bella Thorne.

People really out here seeing everyone except Khloé Kardashian in the IG post, huh.

I thought this was Taylor Swift lmao 💀 — Brice 🎈 (@BriceTheBestOne) January 2, 2023

khloé kardashian (taylor’s version) — 🌼 (@azikiwe_ldr) January 2, 2023

Others claimed that Khloé had been entirely airbrushed out of the photo and questioned which “version” of the Kardashians star was in the shot after losing count.

Khloé’s legs were another point of contention about how much the photo was edited.

Her pins looked ridiculously out of proportion to the rest of her body in the shot and had people questioning why her ankles were so long and how tall she actually was in real life.

Maybe it’s the angle of the photo or something but she does really look like the world’s tallest woman. First she gave us the grinch hands and now her legs are suddenly a pair of circus stilts.

Still looks better than me on a good day, though.