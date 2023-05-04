After Almost A Year Of Existence, We Now Know The Name Of Khloé Kardashian’s Second Bubba

Growing up, I was always told that patience was a virtue. Today, as a 27-year-old adult, I think I finally understand the depth of what that means because Khloé Kardashian has finally revealed the name of her second child almost a year after he was born via surrogate. I feel like I deserve an award for waiting so patiently.

Are you ready?

According to the US edition of The Sun, the baby boy’s name is Tatum Robert.

Let that settle in. Deep breaths, everyone.

Khloé shares tiny Tatum Robert with her ex-partner and noted root rat Tristan Thompson. The pair also have a five-year-old daughter named True.

Previously, Khloe has said that she wanted to find a name that started with T to match True. Just like her mummadid with Khloé and her sisters, and

Who said being calculated and cute are mutually exclusive?

The clue along with an old interview she did caused many fans to speculate that she’d call the child Tristan Jr. after his papa. Original, no?

The bit that really gets me going is the middle name. Robert is not only the name of Khloé’s brother, Rob, but her late father, Robert Kardashian, too.

According to an insider, the family was struggling to decide whether the name should be Tatum Robert or Robert Tatum.

“Some in the family were leaning more towards Robert because it honors her dad and her brother,” the source said.

“Kris in particular was keen for the baby to be called Robert and was steering Khloé towards that.

“It took Khloé a little while to settle on the name but ultimately she went with Tatum Robert, which is in keeping with Tristan and True’s names starting with a T.

“Khloé wanted a name that was kind of unusual but not too out there and also keeping with the T theme,” they said.

Along with keeping baby Tatum Robert’s name a secret until now, she’s kept his public appearances to the minimum.

The latest we’ve seen of the sweet bubba is in this TikTok she posted documenting one of her workouts. Tatum is just chilling watching his mumma do some squats and shit.

@khloékardashian Workout of the day! Here’s just a short snippet of what we did the other day. Perfect for an upper body quick HIT. Ran outside for 30 minutes. Then did 3 different arm workouts: Bicep until you burnout 3 times. Rest between each set is abs. Triceps until you burnout 3 times. Rest between each set is abs. Shoulders until you burnout 3 times. Rest between each set is abs. End with pep talk for baby 💙 ♬ Trap Mafia – Lastra

In case you’ve been living under a rock, there was SO much drama surrounding Tatum Robert’s birth. Basically due to the fact that Tristan Thompson is a big ol’ root rat who can’t keep it in his pants.

In short, he cheated on her and got another lady pregnant while he was expecting baby Tatum Robert with Khloé via surrogate.

The disrespect!!!!

To make matters even worse, the pair were apparently engaged at the time. But that’s only the tip of the extremely publicised iceberg.

If you want a full explainer of the messy, messy scenario, check out our full explainer HERE.