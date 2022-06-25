Charli D’Amelio is no longer the biggest TikToker on the platform after Senegalese creator Khaby Lame overtook her this week. If you think you’re sitting pretty with your 10k followers, you may wanna look away now…

Khaby Lame is 22 years old and makes most of his content in Italy where he currently lives. Molto bene!

At the time of writing, Lame boasts a whopping 143 million followers compared with Charli D’Amelio and her 142 million.

Can we just pause for a sec to acknowledge that this is a difference of literally HALF A MILLION people but it seems teeny weeny when comparing these two creators?

Charli D’Amelio was asked about losing her crown as TikTok’s number one creator while being interviewed at VidCon.

“I had number one for two years. It’s time for someone else to have that spot, and I’m proud of him,” the American 18-year-old said as per Tech Crunch.

“He’s a friend, and there’s no bad blood.

“It feels great to know that someone else is getting that spot, someone that is sweet and a good person and loves what they do.”

I gotta say, this is a VERY polite and diplomatic response. Charli D’Amelio has clearly been putting in the hard yards at media training.

It’s giving Robert Irwin gently rejecting a lady who asked for his phone number at the zoo earlier this month.

Khaby Lame’s content is mostly comedy sketches and parodies of life hack videos. He also never speaks in any of his videos! Instead, he relies on his abilities as a physical comedian to soar up the TikTok charts. Ya gotta respect the hustle.

Nearly every single one of his uploads from the past year has over 10 million views. Crikey, just imagine being perceived that much!

I particularly love that video where he wipes his face with an entire dog.

In addition to being man’s best friend, dogs are apparently also man’s best napkin. Who knew?