Kendall Jenner has flat out denied she posted an obviously photoshopped image of herself holding up a poster with the words “Black Lives Matter” on it.

The aforementioned post did the rounds on social media over the past week, with many comparing it to Jenner’s infamous Pepsi ad from 2017. Many claimed the model and reality TV star posted the photoshopped image to her Facebook page to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

You can tell the photo is fake by the poster’s lack of shadow in the background and the poster’s placement in Kendall’s left hand.

kendall jenner a whole ass circus pic.twitter.com/evgixMGoWX — sana (@darcyslizzy) June 5, 2020

But despite the image not appearing on Jenner’s official Facebook page, people still accused her of posting it. It might have been a joke to be honest, but the whole thing just got out of hand.

Jenner has since denied she posted the image.

“This is photoshopped by someone, I DID NOT post this,” she tweeted.

this is photoshopped by someone. i DID NOT post this. https://t.co/nQ7uNnGB20 — Kendall (@KendallJenner) June 6, 2020

On Instagram last week, Jenner said she is committed to educating herself on how she can best support the black community.

“I’ve been doing a lot of thinking these past few days and my heart has been so heavy,” she wrote. “I’m angry and hurt just like so many. I will never personally understand the fear and pain that the black community go through on a daily basis, but I know that nobody should have to live in constant fear.

“I acknowledge my white privilege and promise I will continue to educate myself on how I can help. Raging on platforms can not be all that we can do in order to repair the system, we need to take real action, off of social media.

“This is a time to have those uncomfortable conversations with people and mainly with ourselves.”

In 2017, Jenner starred in a Pepsi ad in which she hands a policemen a soft drink during a protest. The ad was widely shat on for being so insulting and tone-deaf.