Survivor contestant Kellee Kim, who was voted off after reporting an incident of sexual harassment with another contestant, has received an on-air apology from host Jeff Probst.

Early in on Season 39, Kim came forward to say that she had been inappropriately touched by fellow contestant Dan Spilo, and was uncomfortable.

The tribe turned on her and voted her out, and Spilo remained, only to be removed from play in a later week after another incident of inappropriate touching, off-camera.

Survivor producers were harshly criticised for failing to act sooner, and shortly before this week’s finale aired, CBS announced a new sexual harassment policy for the show.

Spilo was not invited to the finale, and in the episode, Probst publicly apologised to Kelle Kim, telling the eliminated contestant:

“You were right. You were right to speak up. You were right to step forward despite a lot of risks. And to speak your truth. And I want to acknowledge and apologize for your pain. You didn’t ask for it, you didn’t deserve it.”

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Kim said she feels she can “exhale” now her experience has been addressed:

“I didn’t ask to be put in a situation where my Survivor experience was defined by sexual harassment. Or really my life. I wanted Survivor to be this fun thing, this fun game that was mentally, emotionally, and physically challenging. Not about inappropriate touching. And so I think that I can be proud of the institutional changes that I’ve asked for, and that are being made and being put into place. And just a huge amount of pride and relief. And yeah, relief that all of that is happening.”

Days before the finale aired, CBS announced new guidelines for how contestants on the show can report incidences of harassment.

They have also explicitly stated that “unwelcome physical contact, sexual harassment and impermissible biases” are unwelcome on Survivor.