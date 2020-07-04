It’s happening, people – the sassiest Bachie contestant of all time, the queen bee herself, Keira Maguire, is coming back for another shot at love on Bachelor In Paradise.

Channel 10 announced the joyous news earlier today with a video that shows the fan favourite frolicking by a pool and stirring the pot at the inner table – classic Keira manoeuvres.

You can check out the teaser below, including an extremely deadpan reaction from Jamie Doran:

Keira Maguire hooked up with daddy Jarrod Woodgate on an earlier season of Bachie In Paradise, but sadly that was not meant to be, so she’s single again.

Last year, when a fan asked her if she was still dating the bloke from the show, meaning Jarrod, she said no. Expanding on the breakup on Instagram, she wrote:

“I’m sorry if anyone is disappointed or I have let anyone down. Please respect our privacy as this is a very hard time for me”.

Jarrod himself later weighed in on the breakup, saying that Keira’s love of social media and the highly public nature of their relationship ultimately came between them.

“Her Instagram following is overwhelming and it was taking over our relationship,” he told gossip mag NW.

Bachelor In Paradise kicks off at 7.30pm on Wednesday July 15 on 10.