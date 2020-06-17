Keanu Reeves, undoubtably one of the sexiest men to bless this Earth with his presence*, is offering up 15 precious minutes for a virtual charity date. Can he do any wrong?**

In a bid to raise money for Camp Rainbow Gold, an Idaho charity for children diagnosed with cancer, Reeves is auctioning a one-on-one Zoom chat to the highest bidder.

“This is truly priceless and now you have the chance to Zoom with him from home!” the auction site reads.” Get your questions ready and spend 15-minutes with actor, director, producer and musician, Keanu Reeves.”

The speedy pow-wow is set to take place during the week of July 6, at a time that’s best for both parties. The Reeves stan who coughs up the most pennies will a) have some much-needed alone time with John Wick, and b) feel very good about themselves for donating a huge chunk of cash to charity. A win-win really.

The current highest bid is at $16,600 USD (roughly $24,100 AUD), so yeah, look, I might have to pass on this one. But if you have a spare $25K AUD floating around, by all means, go for gold.

Check out the auction here, which closes next Monday 22nd.

Godspeed.

*According to me.

** Unlikely, but time will tell.