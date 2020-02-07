It was a quiet day in November (I don’t actually know if this is true, I’m just trying to set the scene here), when suddenly, everything changed. Keanu Reeves, the internet’s beloved boyfriend of so many years, made his red carpet debut with his girlfriend Alexandra Grant. They are a divine couple, there’s no denying it, but my long time fantasy that Keanu Reeves would appear in Australia, spot me in a crowd, and fall in love with me was suddenly shattered. But as it turns out, I never really had a chance because Reeves and Grant have apparently been dating “for several years.”

Grant, if you’re unfamiliar with her, is a Los Angeles-based artist. You can check out her work on Instagram right here. The pair met some time ago, have written two books together Ode To Happiness (published 2011) and Shadows (published 2016), and they also co-own publishing house X Artists’ Books (established in 2017).

Reeves and Grant made their public debut at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles on that fateful November day.

They look so happy, my HEART.

Anywho, actor Jennifer Tilly – Grant’s mate – told Page Six on Wednesday that she first found out about the pair a little while back.

“I remember a couple of years ago, about a year and a half ago, [Grant] said, ‘Keanu Reeves is my boyfriend’ and I’m like, ‘Wait. What? What? What?'” Tilly told Page Six at the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women event.

Tilly continued, “It’s really astonishing to me how in the last five months, all of a sudden, she goes to an event with him and everybody goes insane, like, ‘It’s his new girlfriend’, because she had gone to a lot of events with him.

“It’s just suddenly surfaced that he’s been dating her for several years.”

Tilly said she recently saw Reeves at Grant’s last art opening. She described the duo as the “perfect couple”, because they’re both so low-key and not very into the spotlight.

Grant is a “cool, elegant woman,” she added of her friend.

“And [Reeves] is a really great guy, too, but he’s really lucky.”