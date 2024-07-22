Katy Perry Is ‘Freaking Out’ Over Her ‘Woman’s World’ Disaster & Is Scrambling To Save Her Album

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses alleged sexual assault.

Katy Perry is apparently “freaking out” after her comeback era turned into her flop era, with the mediocre single “Woman’s World” being shunned by fans, critics and the general public alike.

Insiders have told Daily Mail she’s now “desperately scrambling” to fix the rollout for her sixth album 143 and is hoping to orchestrate a new plan.

ICYMI, Perry has been copping flack for a few reasons. The first? “Woman’s World” is an underwhelming, hollow single that isn’t the Katy we all know and love. It was also produced by Dr. Luke, who was involved in a lengthy legal battle with Kesha after she accused him of sexual and emotional abuse in 2014.

To be fair, there’s some fan speculation saying she could have been pressured into working with the producer by her label or other external influences – it’s happened to Kelly Clarkson in the past – but on a single about female empowerment, the optics aren’t great.

Katy Perry’s “Woman’s World” was really not it. (Image: Capitol Records)

Predictions have Perry’s single debuting at 57 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and it was seen tumbling down the US iTunes chart not long after it was released, so the singer is trying to stop her album from also becoming a failure.

“Katy is freaking out right now because she is very aware of the feedback that ‘Woman’s World’ is getting. She is pointing the fingers at everyone but herself, but it is her own fault,” the source told Daily Mail.

The insider went on to say it was also a bad move to only have male producers on her single. Alongside Dr. Luke, Vaughn Oliver, Rocco Did It Again! and Aaron Joseph also co-wrote and produced the song, with Perry and Chloe Angelides also credited as writers.

“She was insane to think that Dr. Luke was a good idea. She didn’t listen to anyone,” the insider claimed.

“You don’t make a song about female empowerment with basically all men… she is not using her star power to make change in the world – she is using it to make money.”

Her music has been causing lots of buzz… but for all the wrong reasons. (Image: Instagram @katyperry)

How is Katy Perry going to salvage her new era?

Katy Perry’s album 143 is set to be released on September 20, which gives the pop star a bit of time to come up with a new strategy.

“Katy is now demanding that [her team] go back to the drawing board ahead of the release of more singles and they are adjusting the album right now in a desperate attempt to salvage her comeback,” the source claimed.

She’s also looking to fans for guidance. On Stationhead last week, she said she’d be hosting a poll for followers to weigh in on choosing her next single.

At this stage, it’s unclear if Dr. Luke has produced or written any other songs on Perry’s upcoming album. If she’s learned anything from this fiasco, she’ll be smart to bury those tracks before fans find out.

Feature Image: Instagram @katyperry & Capitol Records