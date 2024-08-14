Katy Perry Is Under Investigation For Environmental Damage Caused By ‘Lifetimes’ Music Video

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses sexual assault.

It seems like Katy Perry’s comeback to music continues to be flopping as her latest music video has landed her in hot water with Spanish environmental authorities. The singer’s recently released clip for her new single “Lifetimes” is now under investigation for potentially damaging protected sand dunes in Spain‘s Balearic Islands.

The music video, directed by Stillz came out on August 8 and features Perry frolicking on the beaches of Ibiza and Formentera, fist-bumping locals, cliff-jumping, and generally having a grand old time. However, it’s the scenes shot on the island of S’Espalmador that have raised eyebrows.

The dunes in question. (Image: Katy Perry “Lifetimes” music video/ Youtube)

The Environment Department of the Balearic Islands issued a statement on August 14, revealing that the production company behind the video failed to obtain proper authorisation to film in the protected Ses Salines Natural Park.

Someone get me to this beach ASAP! (Image: Stephane Cardinale via Getty Images)

S’Espalmador is part of the Ses Salines de Ibiza and Formentera natural park, home to what’s described as the “best-preserved dune system of the Balearic Islands,” according to the region’s tourism website. Basically it’s a big deal in the world of ecology.

We must protect this paradise at all costs! (Image: Stephane Cardinale via Getty Images)

In the video, Perry can be seen dancing on the dunes behind protective ropes, which seemingly indicate a prohibited area. While filming in the area isn’t strictly forbidden, it does require proper authorisation to ensure environmental protections are in place.

According to the environmental department, filming isn’t necessarily a “crime against the environment,” but you do need to ask nicely first… basically they needed a permit. The investigation will determine if any environmental harm resulted from the production and whether Perry and her team will face legal consequences.

This comes at a not-so-great time for Perry, whose first single from her upcoming album 143 titled “Woman’s World,” struggled to make an impact on the charts.

The song, described by critics as “vapid” and “outdated,” was meant to celebrate female empowerment, but felt disingenuous. Lyrics like “It’s a woman’s world/you’re lucky to be living in it,” fall flat when we are living in a post Roe v Wade world. It’s quite literally not a woman’s world.

Not a good start for her come back. (Image: @PopHubOfficial/X)

People were also disappointed over Perry’s choice to work with music producer Dr Luke on the single, particularly given the allegations of misconduct against him by Kesha. This decision raised a lot of questions about Perry’s commitment to authenticity in her music. The irony of having an accused sex offender produce a song about female empowerment was not lost on many of her fans.

Actress Abigail Breslin speaks out against Dr.Luke. (Image: @KeshaDiscord/X)

As of now, Perry’s team has not issued a statement regarding the investigation or the allegations of environmental damage. Hopefully Perry can avoid any more kerfuffles before the release of her album 143, scheduled for September 20.

Lead image: Katy Perry Youtube