Folks are calling out Katy Perry for psyching out American Idol contestants who are simply trying to learn their musical fate on a show which could potentially change their lives.

The feedback, as one might say, is a bit “Hot N Cold”.

During a recent episode, Perry was tasked with telling singers whether they’d made it into the Top 24, or if they’d be boot-scooting home. ‘Tis an objectively simple job for 99 per cent of the population, but not for Miss Menulog.

Rather than giving the news straight, Perry decided to wig (thank you, I’ll be here all night) several contestants out by making them believe they’d been eliminated, when they’d actually progressed to the next round. Did somebody say “bazinga”?

Perry trolled a few different contestants, with Nutsa Buzaladze being the first unfortunate soul on the chopping block.

“We did not put you in the Top 24,” Perry said, before taking a dramatic pause.

“You put yourself in that Top 24.”

It was basically the American Idol equivalent of that extremely literal doctor on Arrested Development, except it wasn’t funny because Katy Perry has the comedic timing of a house plant.

READ MORE This Clip Of Katy Perry Losing Her Shit At An American Idol Contestant Is Going Viral Again

But the epic pranker was not done, for her next target was Evan Williams.

“The challenging thing about love is when you love something, you have to let it go,” Perry told the poor man.

“We have to let you go.”

Williams gave a sombre nod; he had accepted his fate. Until Perry opened her gob again after taking yet another unnecessarily long pause.

“Into the Top 24!” she said.

I don’t know what has possessed this woman to behave as if she is the lovechild of the Riddler and Tyra Banks, with just a hint of Matt “Disgustingly Good” Preston. She must be stopped.

READ MORE We Really Don't Talk Enough About That Time A Nun Died In Court While Fighting Katy Perry

Another victim of the agent of chaos was Zachariah Smith.

“You may not go home to flip burgers, but you will be going home,” she told him.

“To pack a new bag to come back to the Top 24.”

This one was arguably the worst because, for some reason, there was a video of the bloke’s kids on-screen and they had to watch pops get pranked. I just know they’ll be having nightmares about this for years to come.

Last but not least was Tyson Venegas, who is only 17 and should not be subject to such tomfoolery on national television.

“We don’t think you’re destined for the Top 24,” Perry told the poor lamb, preparing to take him out to be slaughtered.

“We actually think it’s more like Top 10 … but you’re still gonna go to the Top 24 first!”

Pointless. Unwarranted. Excessive. Cruel. And so on and so forth.

TikToker Justin Bobby collated Perry’s dastardly antics in one video, which you can watch below.

Needless to say, folks on Twitter didn’t enjoy Perry’s dramatics.

One person even went as far to say she was committing “psychological warfare” and truer words have never been spoken.

turned on american idol for shits and giggles tonight. why does katy perry commit psychological warfare every time she delivers the you made it through news — sammy,, (hosie’s version) (@tribryds) April 10, 2023

Is it just me or does it bug anyone else that Katy Perry keeps trolling people about whether they made it to the top 24 or not? I feel it’s cruel to make them think they aren’t going through….. and then say, Yeah, you made it! — dogmusic 🇺🇦🌻🌊🌊🌊🌈💙💙💙🏳️‍🌈🐾🎹☮️🇺🇸 (@dogmusic9) April 10, 2023

Can’t wait for Katy’s next Tyra Banks moment pic.twitter.com/PoMYXtIIDK — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) April 12, 2023

LMFAO they make it so brutal and suspenseful — amy 🎗 (@amyscolleenmxb) April 12, 2023

y’all giving these poor babies heart attacks. — dawson (@DawsonMichaels5) April 12, 2023

he was so confused 😭 pic.twitter.com/5rxW0CUndc — Andy (@silhouettemind) April 12, 2023

Somehow this isn’t the first controversy Katy Perry has faced on American Idol. Just last month, she was accused of “mum shaming” a contestant by the name of Sara Beth Liebe, who ended up quitting the show. Ruh roh.