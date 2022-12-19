Katy Perry is a known Scorpio, right? Which means she’s prone to losing her shit (and I say this as a fellow Scorpio).

Which is probably why she was selected as a judge on American Idol.

I mean, not specifically because she’s a Scorpio — I doubt the casting directors consulted her star chart before hiring her, although this is Hollywood, after all.

I more so mean that she was likely chosen as a judge because she’s got a spicy personality and would do a great job at generating viral moments for the talent show, just like this one that’s been doing the rounds on social media.

A 2021 audition has resurrected in which Perry gets ticked off with a singer, interestingly named Erika Perry (and she actually kind of looks like her too).

Perry (as in Erika) sings Amy Winehouse‘s “Valerie” with such gusto, or lack there of, that she doesn’t actually finish the words that she sings, prompting Perry (as in Katy) to stop her several times.

“Enunciate the words!” Perry (Katy) shouts at Perry (Erika) with gritted teeth.

You’ll see what I mean.

Have a watch below:

The scene has started popping up on TikTok with punters enjoying the savagery of it all.

Ah, bless the internet.

As for Erika Perry, she’s based in Toronto and is still singing her heart out.

I wonder if she’s heeded the advice from her name-same Katy Perry?

As for Katy Perry, she’s still a judge on American Idol and is set to appear in the next season of the long-running talent show.