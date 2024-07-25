Katy Perry Is Locked In For The 2024 AFL Grand Final But The Greens Are Trying To Silence Her Roar

American pop star Katy Perry is heading Down Under to play the 2024 AFL Grand Final, but not everybody is pleased. In fact, The Greens are doing the most to try and play a UNO Reverse card on the “I Kissed A Girl” singer’s announcement.

The political party issued a media statement earlier today that basically declared war on the singer. And no, it’s not because of her truly woeful single “Woman’s World”.

The Greens believe the AFL should be using an Aussie musician during the Grand Final instead of an overseas pop star. After all the music festival cancellations and tough times musicians have faced due to a pesky thing called COVID, this makes a lot of sense.

Katy Perry is heading to Australia for the AFL Grand Final. (Image: Instagram @afl)

“The AFL should be platforming an Australian performer, not an American popstar,” Greens Spokesperson for the Arts and Chair of the Senate inquiry into Labor’s cultural policy, Senator Sarah Hanson-Young declared.

“Aussie rules football should always be supporting Aussie artists, many of whom are footy fans, but at a time when Australia’s live music industry is struggling, the AFL had an opportunity to show their support.

“The nation’s biggest sporting event for our homegrown game, should be giving the stage to a homegrown artist.”

This isn’t out of left field for the party, as they’ve previously thrown their weight behind the call for international touring artists to tap a local Aussie support act as well.

It’s just Katy’s world and we’re livin’ in it. (Image: Instagram @afl)

“Australia’s performing artists are there for us in times of need, and now they need the whole community behind them which should include our biggest sporting league,” Hanson-Young added.

“I urge the AFL to let Aussie artists roar at the Grand Final and show the 100,000 fans at the ‘G’ that Aussie really does rule.”

The use of “roar” in the media statement was deliberate, seeing as Katy’s announcement video was set to her single “Roar”, and she said she couldn’t wait to “roar” at the MCG. Take that, Katy!

While The Greens seem to be pissed off about Katy coming Down Under, she’s stoked. She’s getting some *good* publicity for once, and probably pocketing a decent chunk of cash – what’s not to like?

“I’m so excited to be back in Australia and back at the mighty MCG to perform in front of 100,000 of the best and loudest fans in the world at this year’s Toyota AFL Grand Final. See you in September Oi Oi Oi!” she wrote on Instagram.

Her fans have dubbed it as the Super Bowl Part 2, and while her previous Instagram Reels about her latest single attracted countless negative comments, her AFL announcement has been quite well received.

Regardless of how much of a flop “Woman’s World” was, we all know Katy has plenty of bangers to whip out at the Grand Final. So while it would be nice for an Aussie star to have the spotlight, it’s gonna be a good show.

Feature Image: Instagram @afl