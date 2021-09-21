Two comedy icons have collided as queen Kathryn Hahn has been cast as the late Joan Rivers in the upcoming limited series based on the comic’s life, The Comeback Girl.

Variety has revealed that the series will kick off in the late 80s, after Joan Rivers was famously ousted from The Late Show, of which she was a regular guest host.

The whole thing was a mad scandal at the time, and the outspoken comedian went on to start her own talk show on a rival network called The Late Show Starring Joan Rivers. In doing this, Rivers became the first woman to host a late-night talk show.

Have a read of the logline for The Comeback Girl:

“Trailblazer. Adored. Cruel. Diva. Joan Rivers had a life like no other. At age 54, she was a superstar comedienne…and then it all fell apart. THE COMEBACK GIRL is the awe-inspiring untold story of how Joan Rivers persevered through near suicide and professional abyss to rebuild herself and her career to become a global icon.”

While she was mostly known in her later years for her role as the chief fashion critic on the E! network’s Fashion Police, Joan Rivers had a long and successful comedy career, killing it at everything from stand-up shows to talk shows and, ofc, live red carpet reporting.

Rivers sadly passed away at the age of 81 on September 4 2014, several days after she’d stopped breathing during a routine endoscopy on her throat.

Kathryn Hahn is so damn perfect for this role, having cemented herself as a comedy queen in her own right.

Hahn was nominated for an Emmy for WandaVision, and will soon be seen in Apple TV’s The Shrink Next Door. She also recently completed filming on the hotly anticipated Knives Out 2.

The Comeback Girl is set to commence filming v. soon and I can’t bloody wait to see Kathryn in a blonde Joan wig.