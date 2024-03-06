Kate Winslet Slams Ozempic, Opens Up About Having An Eating Disorder When She Was Younger

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses disordered eating.

Kate Winslet, icon of our times and also my heart, revealed in an interview that she faced a silent struggle with eating disorders during her stardom – and called out the use of diabetes drug Ozempic for weight loss as “terrible”.

Winslet, who you might remember was viciously fat-shamed after her nude scene in Titanic, is no stranger to toxic conversations around body weight.

After all, she truly came into her fame in the 90s, when “heroin chic” was in and curves were not. Tabloids obsessed over her weight in ways that would horrify young women today — though perhaps the Ozempic craze means we haven’t come as far as we think.

Ozempic — if, like Winslet, you somehow haven’t actually heard much about it — is a viral drug that is supposed to be used to manage diabetes, but has since gained popularity because of its side effect of weight loss.

After the The New York Times explained what it was to her in an interview, Winslet cried: “Oh my God. This sounds terrible!”

Despite her familiarity with weight loss crazes, even she was left gobsmacked by Ozempic and the fact that so many people would subject themselves to such awful side effects for weight loss. But then, she admitted herself that she once suffered from an eating disorder — and that people would often compliment her because of it.

“I never told anyone about it,” she told The New York Times.

“Because guess what — people in the world around you go: ‘Hey, you look great! You lost weight!’

“So even the compliment about looking good is connected to weight. And that is one thing I will not let people talk about. If they do, I pull them up straight away.”

It’s hard to believe that Kate Winslet, who our generation reveres for her beauty in the Titanic, was considered overweight by Hollywood and tabloids. The 90s/2000s were a dark time. Image: Twentieth Century Fox

Winslet has come a long way since the 90s.

She told the Happy Sad Confused podcast in 2022 that she wishes she had spoken up more, instead of fearing being the woman who complains.

“I would have said, ‘Don’t you dare treat me like this. I’m a young woman, my body is changing, I’m figuring it out, I’m deeply insecure, I’m terrified, don’t make this any harder than it already is’,” she said.

READ MORE Megan Fox Opened Up About Body Dysmorphia & The Complicated Relationship She Has With Her Body

However, she noted that things do genuinely seem to be on the up — for starters, it’s not so common for agents to enquire about your weight. Because yep, that happened to her.

“In the film industry, it is really changing. When I was younger my agent would get calls saying, ‘How’s her weight?’ I kid you not. So it’s heartwarming that this has started to change,” she said.

We’re certainly on the up, but crash dieting and feverish gossip around losing weight for roles is something we’re still seeing happening in the celebrity world today.

There’s still a long way to go.

Image: Getty.