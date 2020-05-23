Actress Kate Walsh just joined in on the My Plans vs 2020 meme with a perfectly timed Grey’s Anatomy reference and holy shit, can she do that?

Walsh, who played Dr Addison Montgomery Shepherd in Grey’s Anatomy, took to Twitter on Saturday to share and promptly win the My Plans vs 2020 meme.

my plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/cGNBRkgoqX — Kate Walsh (@katewalsh) May 22, 2020

The tweet amassed a whopping 170,000 likes and 65,000 retweets in a matter of hours, proving that even years after the scene first aired, fans still aren’t over this iconic scene.

If you’re unfamiliar with the show, this is the scene in the season 1 finale (way back in 2005) when Addison sassily introduces herself to Meredith.

“Hi. I’m Addison Shepherd and you must be the woman who’s been screwing my husband.”

I mean, ICONIC.

Fans promptly flooded the replies to share their own Grey’s Anatomy-inspired memes and hoo boy, there’s some great ones.

We usually love a good ol’ Grey’s Anatomy throwback, but do we really need to be reminded of the moment we found out Derek was a cheater? Look, probably not. 2020 has been rough enough, I don’t think we need to relive that moment.