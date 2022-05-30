Season four of Stranger Things has really been unearthing some talent, hasn’t it? A whole bunch of exciting newcomers.

I’m not talking about the rapidly aging cast, they’re old (heh) news. I’m talking about the platforming of some really left of centre artists like “Weird Al” Yankovic and now Miss Kate Bush and her headrush of a single Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God).

Just kidding. Obviously if you do not know who Kate Bush is I don’t know what to tell you babe. Where have you been? I’m looking at you, people born after 2000 who grew up with a working internet connection.

Levitating while listening to running up that hill…you’re not special girl we’ve all been there!! pic.twitter.com/ZNmXygAx0e — Rose Dommu (@rosedommu) May 30, 2022

Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) plays a poignant role in Max’s (Sadie Sink) storyline for Volume I of the new season. The song is featured heavily and apparently people are loving it – it’s now number one on the iTunes charts in the US.

It’s currently sitting at number six in Australia. Suddenly the world has taste, thankyou Stranger Things.

Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) was released in 1985, and season four of Stranger Things is set in 1986 so it makes sense that Max would still be blasting this hit. Hell I’m blasting it right now in the year of our Lord 2022.

In this writer’s personal opinion you really should listen to Kate Bush’s Hounds of Love, the album that’s home to Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God). It is absolutely bizarre pop music that covers topics such as witches, insomnia, jigs (yes as in the little dance), and rain-making machines.

It’s also one of the first albums to heavily feature the Fairlight CMI synthesiser which was quite new technology for the time. Think of it as like hyperpop/PC music but from the mid-eighties and made with some of the earliest electronic instruments – and way before personal computers were a thing.

Anyway it rules and it’s very cool that a whole new generation is learning just how bonkers good Kate Bush really is. On ya Stranger Things.