There are certain things I’ve seen that will haunt me until the day I die. The movie Cats is one. The below picture of eternally loose unit Karl Stefanovic showing off his newly-shaved noggin is another one. Seriously. Have a look at it and then we’ll talk.

Karlos debuted this bad boy on Instagram earlier today, with the caption: “I just dropped three kilos. See ya Monday.” Look at this cheeky boy with his newly-shiny head! Look at this mischievous “I’ve been a bad boy” glint in his eye! Wow, why is this doing so much for me?

His new look copped comparisons to everyone from Alex Perry to Kochie to John Travolta, and Michael Klim commented, welcoming him to the club.

Sadly, however, the bald Karl Stefanovic train may have derailed before even leaving the station, with a number of people pointing out that the pic is probably not bona fide.

One commenter said that the pic is probably aided by a filter – that certainly tracks, given that Karlos recently became an aficionado of all things Snapchat, so that tracks.

Another mentioned that he was clean-shaven on Friday, whereas he was rocking a fair bit of facial hair in today’s pic. Mysterious!

READ MORE Karl Stefanovic Appears To Be Leading His Best Isolation Life On TikTok

So is this new look legit? I guess we’ll soon find out.