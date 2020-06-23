Just as I’m sure the name Boomer has started to lose circulation (it’s a legit first name – look it up!), apparently the name Karen is also on the outs for obvi reasons, TMZ reports.

The folks at Babynames.com told the goss-loving outlet that none of their millions of website users have added the name ‘Karen’ to their favourite name lists in the past year, and over the past decade, they’ve seen a 75% decrease in popularity.

And considering the name has been attached to complaining and often racist folks this past year, it’s likely that the name will soon drown out completely.

Babynames.com says it’s seen a 10-fold increase in searches for the meaning behind the name (although I doubt their meaning matches the internet’s meaning), but soon-to-be parents are certainly not considering it for their forthcoming bbs. Even Urban Dictionary has given the name a v. bad wrap. Check it out: