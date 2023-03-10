Apparently Anna Wintour’s ‘Cracking Down’ On Met Gala Guest List & Ditching Some Very Big Names

Vogue boss and indoor sunglasses enthusiast Anna Wintour has been in charge of the Met Gala since 1995. She’s prided herself on only extending exclusive invites to celebrities of the highest status. But as the cultural zeitgeist has shifted and punters have become obsessed with influencers and reality stars, she’s had to mix it up by inviting less ~ prestigious ~ celebs to the event.

According to Page Six, Wintour has decided to make some substantial edits to the guest list this year. After a decade of the Kardashians serving looks at the Met Gala, aka the celebrity version of the year 12 formal, rumour has it our favourite first family hasn’t made the cut.

Honestly, you’d think TikTok stars like Addison Rae would be the first to boot-scoot off the guest list but apparently not. I can basically hear the echoes of Kris Jenner’s acrylics tapping out a stern email from here.

As a shameless Kardashian apologist, I’m hoping and praying that these cuts are fake news but it’s not coming out of nowhere.



The Kardashian family’s attendance to the gala has been a pretty buzzy topic since Kim Kardashian attended for the first time in 2013 as a plus-one for her then-husband Kanye West.

Especially after the juicy 2012 rumours that Wintour had snubbed Kimmy K from the event.



Heavily-pregnant Kim wore a floral Givenchy dress that may or may not be the same material as my Nonna’s couch and copped a lot of flack for it too.

In 2019 she reflected on the evening, tweeting that she “went home [and] cried after of insecurity” and that she felt like no one wanted her there.

Year 1- 2013 Riccardo Tisci for Givenchy. I was Kanye’s plus one & so nervous! I didn’t know anyone & I’m sure no one wanted me there lol. I did my own lipstick & the color is so off. I went home & cried after of insecurity but this is one of my fave looks now. pic.twitter.com/M1so9DVEn4 — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) May 6, 2019



Despite the rocky start, Kim and her family members have become pretty solid attendees over the last decade. And honestly, their head-turning looks are some of the most awaited of the evening.

By no means am I excusing the absolutely abhorrent way Kim glamorised crash dieting for her 2022 Marilyn Monroe-inspired look.

That was bullshit.

BUT I do think that Miss Kimberly and the controversy that surrounds her Met Gala look each year is part of the performance and part of the game. It’s showbiz, baby.

She really does put her whole Kussy into conceptualising and sticking to the theme.

If Wintour decides to chuck the Kardashian’s invites into the recycling, I will be pissed.