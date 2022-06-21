It looks like Kris Jenner has girlbossed a bit too close to the sun because Reddit is convinced a scene from The Kardashians finale was faked.

The finale centres on *that* scandal, where Khloé Kardashian‘s ex and serial cheater Tristan Thompson had yet another baby with yet another woman.

In the episode, Kim puts her lawyer hat on and does some sleuthing into a paternity suit against Tristan before discovering the news and informing Khloé. The Kardashian clan then calls a ~family meeting~ to figure out a plan on how to deal with this news.

Kardashian fans on Reddit, however, call bullshit. They reckon the timeline of the show was faked so it could have a spicy finale. Here’s why.

The court documents Kim was reading in The Kardashians finale were leaked by the Daily Mail on December 4, 2021. Meaning she would have found out about Tristan’s baby mama either that day or before.

In the finale, Kourtney is wearing a black ruched jumpsuit. Interestingly, there are pap shots of Kourtney wearing the *exact* same outfit during a dinner on a night out with her now-hubby Travis Barker on January 31st, 2022.

Sure, there’s a chance she rewore the outfit — but a Reddit user who claims to be a nail artist pointed out Kourtney’s chrome manicure is exactly the same in the episode as in the pap shots too.

Chrome nails are notorious for not lasting very long. Meaning it’s definitely plausible the episode was filmed on the same day she went out to this dinner. Aaaand her make-up looks the same.

Add the poor acting and emotionless responses to the scandal and well, Reddit fans came to the conclusion the Kardashians just… faked discovering the paternity scandal in their show’s finale nearly two months after it was actually exposed.

Honestly, at this point there’s no way the Kardashian-Jenner family’s TV drama will ever be as entertaining as their IRL fuck-ups.