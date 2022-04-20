The Kardashian krew has been summoned to court to contend with a matter involving former Kar-Jenner associate Blac Chyna.

The fam has been locked in a legal battle with Rob Kardashian‘s ex since 2017 as she has alleged that the Kardashians were responsible for the cancellation of the Keeping Up with Kardashians spinoff, Rob & Chyna.

During the trial, four members of the fam appeared in court: Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and momager Kris Jenner.

While sadly there was no footage from their court date, a courtroom sketch depicting the famous fam has gone viral.

Folks reckon the courtroom sketch artist did the ladies dirty, whereas our deputy editor Jim Malo actually reckons the pics are quite flattering.

Here’s what the good people of Twitter had to say:

The court sketches from the blac chyna court case are brutal #blacchyna #Chyna pic.twitter.com/8QC3JbujV3 — Fashion For Lunch (@labelsforlunch) April 19, 2022

Imagine going to court and the sketch artist purposely draws you from like three faces ago — vaccine shaw, attorney at law (@cherrilizabiff) April 19, 2022

That sketch artist did Khloe and Kylie especially dirty and i cannot contain my lulz https://t.co/V4gAzAEAvS — vaccine shaw, attorney at law (@cherrilizabiff) April 19, 2022

I have been laughing at the Kardashians’ court room sketch since last night. Kim Kardashian looks like she’s copying Khloe’s answers on a quiz lmaomaksjsjdksjd pic.twitter.com/nDbGP2gegS — minhteahoney® (@guapodelhomo) April 19, 2022

who ever did the court sketch did the kardashian jenners dirty hahahhaha https://t.co/zdceZ9WCSr — kathryn (@KathrynTurtle) April 19, 2022

The Kardashian vs Blac Chyna court case sketches are everything 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ZIE6mfJ1JP — Ratchet ☀️ (@Ratchethoex) April 19, 2022

The courtroom sketches of Khloé, Kim, Kylie, Kris and Blac Chyna are ART. pic.twitter.com/tqnJ380rRF — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) April 18, 2022

But anyway, back to the case at hand.

Rob and Blac Chyna, who share a daughter together named Dream, starred in one season of Rob & Chyna together in 2016 before it got axed.

At the time, a spokesperson for the network told Variety that Rob & Chyna had “not been in production for several months and the series is not currently on the E! schedule.”

Just before the cancellation was announced, Rob leaked nude photos of Chyna on social media.

She has since claimed that the revenge porn incident as well as Rob’s family’s influence at E! led to the show’s cancellation.