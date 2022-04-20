The Kardashian krew has been summoned to court to contend with a matter involving former Kar-Jenner associate Blac Chyna.

The fam has been locked in a legal battle with Rob Kardashian‘s ex since 2017 as she has alleged that the Kardashians were responsible for the cancellation of the Keeping Up with Kardashians spinoff, Rob & Chyna.

During the trial, four members of the fam appeared in court: Kim Kardashian, Khloé KardashianKylie Jenner and momager Kris Jenner.

While sadly there was no footage from their court date, a courtroom sketch depicting the famous fam has gone viral.

Folks reckon the courtroom sketch artist did the ladies dirty, whereas our deputy editor Jim Malo actually reckons the pics are quite flattering.

Here’s what the good people of Twitter had to say:

But anyway, back to the case at hand.

Rob and Blac Chyna, who share a daughter together named Dream, starred in one season of Rob & Chyna together in 2016 before it got axed.

At the time, a spokesperson for the network told Variety that Rob & Chyna had “not been in production for several months and the series is not currently on the E! schedule.”

Just before the cancellation was announced, Rob leaked nude photos of Chyna on social media.

She has since claimed that the revenge porn incident as well as Rob’s family’s influence at E! led to the show’s cancellation.

