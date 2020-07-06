Yesterday, Kanye West announced that he’s running for president of the United States in 2020 because of fucking course he is.

The maniacal rapper tweeted, “We must now realise the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States.”

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States ????????! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

Obviously his missus Kim Kardashian was stoked about the news, not to mention his mother in law who is probably on the horn to the White House as we speak, reserving a suite to move in to. But Kanye’s celebrity peers have had mixed reactions.

Here’s the list of famous folk who are pro Kanye West in his run for president and those who are against.

FOR

Kim Kardashian

Elon Musk

You have my full support! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2020

Rose McGowan

Do you think Kanye’s doing it to split votes or just be an anarchist? — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) July 5, 2020

AGAINST:

Paris Hilton

PARIS FOR PRESIDENT ✨????????????????✨ — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) July 5, 2020

Bob Saget

Should I run for President too? I don’t much about anything… — bob saget (@bobsaget) July 5, 2020

I have a BIG announcement to make!! Last night, as a joke, I tweeted and asked if I should run for President too…. But thanks to all your kind support, I’ve made a decision… Stand by, ‘cause HERE IT COMES… — bob saget (@bobsaget) July 5, 2020

Octavia Spencer

Too much foolishness today. #SitAllTheWayDown — octavia spencer (@octaviaspencer) July 5, 2020

Tiffany Haddish

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I too am running for president of the United States ????????! #2020VISION — Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) July 5, 2020

Billy Eichner and Sarah Paulson

Excited to announce I’m running for President….of SAG!!!!! — billy eichner (@billyeichner) July 5, 2020

Definitely voting for you — Sarah Paulson (@MsSarahPaulson) July 5, 2020