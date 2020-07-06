Yesterday, Kanye West announced that he’s running for president of the United States in 2020 because of fucking course he is.

The maniacal rapper tweeted, “We must now realise the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States.”

Obviously his missus Kim Kardashian was stoked about the news, not to mention his mother in law who is probably on the horn to the White House as we speak, reserving a suite to move in to. But Kanye’s celebrity peers have had mixed reactions.

Here’s the list of famous folk who are pro Kanye West in his run for president and those who are against.

FOR

Kim Kardashian

Elon Musk

Rose McGowan

AGAINST:

Paris Hilton

Bob Saget

Octavia Spencer

Tiffany Haddish

Billy Eichner and Sarah Paulson

READ MORE
Forbes Has Said Nice Fucken’ Try To Kim Kardashian Just 72 Hrs After Billionaire Announcement