So ya know how Kanye West went flapping his gums over the weekend about supposedly running for president in future? Well, while he managed to rattle off one helluva speech, he has yet to rattle off any bloody paperwork. An absolute genius of a man, I tell ya.

According to a report by BBC News, the only candidate bearing the name Kanye West is a joke bid: someone called Kanye Deez Nuts West filed in 2015 as a Green Party candidate, using the address “1977 Golddigger Avenue, Suite Yeezus.” Deez Nuts West has raised exactly $0 in donations.

And it appears that Kanye has already missed several key deadlines, meaning he will not have the chance to appear on the ballot in six states.

According to Ballotpedia, Kanye failed to register as an independent candidate in North Carolina by 3 March, May 11 in Texas and 26 May in New York.

He has also missed the deadline in Maine (1 June), New Mexico (25 June) and Indiana, which requires independent candidates to register by 30 June.

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States ????????! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

However, he is still eligible to register in states such as South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, Colorado and Michigan where the deadlines fall in July.

He could also potentially appear as a write-in candidate, who voters can back by writing their name on the ballot paper, although the legality of these varies from state to state.

But something tells me he’ll just ceebs the whole thing ‘cos in his mind, merely tweeting something from the @kanyewest Twitter makes it gospel.

Just like how he falsely claimed that his missus Kim Kardashian had reached billionaire status, before Forbes called BS on the whole thing.

Ah, Ye. Never change. Actually scratch that, please do. Change a lot.