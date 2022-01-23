Kanye West and Julia Fox have been spotted sashaying around Paris Fashion Week, so I guess they must be a thing.

The couple first got together with a bizarre restaurant photoshoot, followed by a hang out sesh with multiple folks including Madonna.

Speaking on her Forbidden Fruits podcast, Fox insisted that the relationship is not a publicity stunt.

“It’s funny cause I’m getting all of this attention, but I really couldn’t care,” she said.

“People are like ‘oh, you’re only in it for the fame, you’re in it for the clout, you’re in it for the money’. Honey, I’ve dated billionaires my entire adult life, let’s keep it real.”

Fox said she would rather make waves for her work.

“Watch my movie, read my book,” she said.

The pair met on New Year’s Eve and have since formed an “instant connection”.