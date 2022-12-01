CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses rape, child sexual abuse, discrimination and anti-Semitism.

Kanye West is at the “openly praising Hitler” stage of his anti-semitism, which was made very apparent during an interview with Sandy Hook massacre denier and general menace to society Alex Jones.

West was a guest on Jones’ far-right conspiracy theory show Infowars. During the episode, Jones was attempting to do a bit of reputation rehabilitation for West by offering him the opportunity to prove he wasn’t an anti-Semite. This attempt bit him right on the ass.

“You’re not Hitler. You’re not a Nazi. You don’t deserve to be called that and demonized,” said Jones.

“Well, I see good things about Hitler also,” West replied. “I love everyone.”

As if this wasn’t enough, West elaborated on his pro-Hitler stance, saying the man responsible for numerous violent atrocities, massacres and war crimes “invented the highways” and “the very microphone he uses as a musician.”

“You can’t say out loud that this person ever did anything good, and I’m done with that,” he said.

“I’m done with the classifications. Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler. How about that one?”

I reckon the last line here shows that West is still trying to garner negative attention for himself by being as controversial as possible. I’m not even surprised at this point, just shocked he’s taking it this fkn far.

You’re not smart or clever for trying to defend Hitler and turn him into a “good person”. Get fucked.

West then started boasting about how Christians should be more like Jesus by visiting convicted child sexual abuser R. Kelly in prison and going to talk to convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein.

He also accused “the Zionists” of attempting to put him in jail, freeze his accounts and smear his name in the media.

Needless to say, this is outright hateful and malicious language based on untruths. It’s weaponising Christian ideology and spinning it on its head. This evil rhetoric leads to actual harm to people. How are we letting West continue his disgusting tirades? When is it going to stop?

Eventually, the convo veered so heavily into anti-Semitism that Jones, who has said some terrible things in his time, tried to steer the conversation away from hatred, saying that Nazis “did a lot of really bad things.”

“But they did good things, too. We gonna stop dissing the Nazis all the time,” said West.

“I don’t like Nazis,” Jones clarified.

“I like Hitler,” said West.

I’m gonna leave this right there folks. This is causing me immense psychic damage.

