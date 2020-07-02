Elon Musk and Kanye West are teasing some sort of collab and hoo boy, I have just SO. MANY. QUESTIONS.

Yeezy took to Twitter on Thursday morning to share a picture of the pair, quickly quote-tweeting himself with another photo with their heads reversed. You know, a completely cool and normal Kanye thing to do.

“When you go to your boy’s house and you’re both wearing orange,” he captioned the photo.

Naturally, the tweet was an instant viral sensation, racking up nearly 400,000 likes in a matter of hours, with fans quickly pointing out the fact that Grimes can be seen snapping the iconic pic in the reflection.

The pair have been friends since at least 2011, in what Elon called a “hell of a decade.”

Hell of a decade — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2020

There’s a lot to unpack here and honestly, I don’t know where to start. Did Kanye come to visit baby X Æ A-Xii (Glen)? Does he call him Uncle Ye, or bee-boop-bee-bop-beep (because I’m still convinced X Æ A-Xii is a robot)?

Why are the pair hanging out in the middle of a pandemic? Surely it must be some pretty important business for the pair to blatantly ignore social distancing.

On account of the fact that I simply cannot stop thinking about this photo, and the story that must accompany it, I have hypothesised a few potential Kanye/Elon collaborations I’d pay good money for.

Yeezla: A Yeezy-branded Tesla. It will only come in a really boring shade of beige, will cost $47 million and will sell out in 3.4 seconds.

Tesleezys: A high-tech, Tesla-branded pair of Yeezys. They make you run faster than Usain Bolt, shoot lasers out of the heels and come with a free flame thrower. But if your shoelaces come undone mid-run, they are automatically programmed to nuke Mars, sorry.

X Æ A-Xii’s & Heartbreak: Elon Musk’s debut rap album. A take on 808s & Heartbreak, but instead of quality raps, it’s just Elon Musk saying “bee-boop-beep-bop-zzz-bap” on repeat for 12 songs in a row.

Yeezy Is Going To The Moon: One small step for Yeez, one giant leap for Yeez-kind. Maybe, just maybe, Kanye West will be the first man to land on the moon in ~style~.

Yeezy-Branded Space Suits: Perhaps the most-likely collaboration we’ll see from these two. Elon and Kanye have been friends for years, so it honestly wouldn’t be surprising if he enlisted the help of his fashion-forward friend to spice up the SpaceX suits.

Obviously, we’ve got no idea what the two are planning, or if they were just hanging out for a family BBQ (or whatever the billionaire-equivalent is). But we’ll be sure to update you as soon as we hear more news about the Yeezy-Elon collab we’re all waiting for.