Kanye West has take to Twitter to apologise to wife Kim Kardashian, after he shared details of their private lives at an event in North Carolina, leading to speculation about marital discord.

Earlier this week, Kanye held a rally for his presidential campaign, during which he shared purported details of Kim’s decision not to terminate her pregnancy with daughter North.

He then unloaded on Kim in a series of angry Tweets, saying that he had been attempting to divorce her for some time, and likening his life to the movie Get Out.

There were claims at the time that “both sides” feel as if their marriage is over, and that the pair have been attempting to work out an “amicable” divorce arrangement.

Whether or not that turns out to be the case, Kanye has since taken to Twitter to say:

“I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her like she has covered [me. To] Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me.”

Last week, Kim herself took to Instagram to make a statement urging people to have compassion for her “brilliant but complicated” husband as he deals with his bi-polar disorder.