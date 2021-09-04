Actress by day and animal rescuer by night Kaley Cuoco has announced that she’s splitting from her husband and has filed for a divorce.

The Big Bang Theory star revealed this morning that she and her husband of three years, Karl Cook, are breaking up.

In a joint statement to People, the pair said: “Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realised that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions.

“We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary.

“We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further.”

Hours after their announcement, People reported that the 35-year-old actress had officially filed for divorce.

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook first began dating in 2016. They got engaged one year later before getting hitched in San Diego on the 30th of June, 2018.

In an Instagram post celebrating their three-year anniversary, The Flight Attendant star wrote: “NY, June 30th, 2016 is the year we met. 2 years to the day before we got married and now 3 years married! Why have you stayed married to me for so long?! I’m sincerely impressed @mrtankcook lol I love you oh so much you have no idea … happy anniversary!!!”

In response, Cook replied in the comments: “I agree @kaleycuoco I am just as amazed it’s been three years, feels like just a flash. I love you so much and I can’t wait for a million more years!!”

Kaley Cuoco was previously married to Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016 and was romantically linked to her co-star from The Bing Bang Theory, Johnny Galecki from 2007 to December 2009.

In the spirit of Cuoco and Cook’s wish to not have their personal life turned public, let’s instead remember the times she rescued a baby seal and offered to buy the horse that was punched at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.