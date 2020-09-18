Kaitlyn Hoppe was sent packing at the end of last night’s episode of The Bachelor, after yet *another* hour and a bit focused on either Bella Varelis or Irena Srbinovska.

Despite how strong Kaitlyn’s entrance was – she literally crashed that photoshoot group date wearing a wedding dress – we didn’t see too much of her towards the end.

But don’t let her lack of screen time with Locky Gilbert fool you, ‘cos Kaitlyn said she felt a genuine connection with him.

Speaking to our mates over at PopSugar Australia, Kaitlyn revealed that she felt blindsided by Locky’s decision not to give her a rose.

“I literally had a conversation at the cocktail party about 30 minutes prior to the rose ceremony about meeting his friends and family, and he asked if my family would like him,” she said.

Christ, that absolutely sucks.

“I thought I was definitely going to hometowns,” Kaitlyn continued. “I was honestly in a state of shock and confusion and I told him – I said, I’m really confused and he just said that maybe it’s too late.”

No shit, Locky.

Kaitlyn felt heartbroken when she didn’t receive a rose, it’s why she couldn’t even watch last night’s episode.

“I know it doesn’t look like we had a connection, so that’s why I didn’t watch the episode,” she explained.

“It was too hard for me to watch. Obviously the feelings were strong. I just feel also that I just didn’t get a chance and I never got closure. I never got a chance with him.”

To be honest, Kaitlyn just really wanted Locky to meet her family. Then, if things didn’t work out, at least she would’ve known that she gave it 100%.

“That’s why I was disappointed about leaving,” Kaitlyn explained. “We talked about my family and how they are and I really think that he would have seen a different side to me if he had met my family and seen me in my family environment, just being myself without the dress and all of that.”

It just would’ve been nice to do normal things together, she added.

“I feel like it would have changed everything,” Kaitlyn said.

She also had quite a bit to say about the whole Bella and Irena drama.

“They never explained their fight,” Kaitlyn said. “I think there was definitely something to do with the phone contact between themselves and Locky. I think there was a plan, and it failed.”

WHAT PLAN?

She wouldn’t say! Kaitlyn said she doesn’t know the exact details, so wouldn’t comment further. However, she does think something definitely happened during Love in Lockdown.

“Irena, I’m just going to say she was there for a 100% the right reasons,” Kaitlyn added. “I shared a room with her in the end, and you just know that she was so invested.”

Kaitlyn also called major bullshit on people thinking Irena has no connection with Locky.

Meanwhile, Steph Harper, who also didn’t receive a rose this week, absolutely accused Irena of shit-talking other women in the mansion.

What’s the truth? Who even knows anymore.

The Bachelor continues Wednesday, 7.30pm on Channel 10.