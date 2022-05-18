PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with the Jonathan Van Ness: The Imaginary Living Room Olympian Tour to make sure you don't miss out on a night of glamour, high-camp humour and gymnastics.

We’d trust Jonathan Van Ness with not just our hair, but our lives. The Queer Eye styling guru doesn’t just makeover people’s looks but their hearts, too. And while a one-on-one salon D&M might be a little hard to come by (they’re blessed and booked!), we’re giving away the chance to meet JVN when they’re Down Under this September, touring their new slay-tacular stand-up show, ‘Imaginary Living Room Olympian’.

The grooming expert, haircare seller, self-care bastion, non-binary thought leader, podcaster and author is touring across Australia and New Zealand in September and October, with stops in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Auckland. You can expect dance routines, stunning floor work and anecdotes and jokes sourced from JVN’s varied, storied life pre and post-fame. We’re living already.

To celebrate, we’re giving away two VIP tickets to the tour in your home state, a Meet and Greet photo op with gay Jesus themselves, and a one night stay in a four-star hotel. How’s that for luxe? Just tell us below in 25 words or less why your hair is in a despo need of a makeover. And let’s be honest, who doesn’t need a little head and heart massage courtesy of JVN?

Enter the competition below, and find the full dates and ticket link too. See you there, divas.

WIN A Hotel Stay & VIP Tickets To The Jonathan Van Ness Australia Tour



Jonathan Van Ness’s ‘Imaginary Living Room Olympian’ Tour

Friday, September 23rd

Riverside Theatre, Perth

Sunday, September 25th

AEC Theatre, Adelaide, SA

Wednesday, September 28th

Plenary, Melbourne, VIC

Thursday, September 29th

Aware Super Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Friday, September 30th

Convention & Exhibition Centre, Brisbane, QLD

Sunday, October 2

Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Auckland, NZ

Are we living? Do we love? Be sure to grab a ticket to see JVN from Teg Dainty before you miss out.