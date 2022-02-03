Crusty old man Sean Penn has been called out by legend, icon, star Jonathan Van Ness after deciding to use his public platform and bajillions of dollars to attack trans and gender non-confirming people. It’s a classic case of first-rate bigoted wankery.

That’s right, the guy who played famed gay activist Harvey Milk and won an Oscar for it has decided to attack LGBTQIA+ people. Heterosexuals, please come and collect your guy.

ICYMI, Penn gave an interview to UK outlet The Independent a few days ago where he made some cooked comments about America becoming “feminised”. Sorry no-one wants to yassify you Sean, it’s not our problem.

“I think that men have, in my view, become quite feminised,” he told the publication.

“I have these very strong women in my life who do not take masculinity as a sign of oppression toward them. There are a lot of, I think, cowardly genes that lead to people surrendering their jeans and putting on a skirt.”

It’s just a skirt babes. Calm down.

In a previous interview he spouted some more transphobic bullshit, saying there was “an absence of male behaviour” due to gender roles being challenged.

“I am in the club that believes that men in American culture have become wildly feminised. I don’t think that being a brute or having insensitivity or disrespect for women is anything to do with masculinity, or ever did,” he continued.

“But I don’t think that [in order] to be fair to women, we should become them.”

Actually Sean, the world’s moved past Men Are From Mars, Women Are From Venus. Sorry no one told you.

As someone whose career benefitted massively from portraying the first gay mayor of San Francisco, you’d think he’d have a smidge of empathy. Clearly, we’re asking for too much.

If LGBTQIA+ people aren’t doing something that benefits you there’s no point being an ally, I guess!

Now queer icon Jonathan Van Ness has jumped in on Penn’s bullshit. A Daily Mail Snapchat news story included a pic of JVN — who is non-binary — under the headline of Penn’s comments.

JVN absolute took Penn to task.

First of all Im non binary. Second, @SeanPenn your remarks are ignorant, transphobic, and devoid of intelligence. My cowardly genes have more strength, resolve, and beauty than you could understand. Sean is suffering from toxic masculinity & needs to watch Getting Curious. pic.twitter.com/IFGXvim8kw — Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) February 2, 2022

“First of all I’m non binary,” they wrote.

“Second, Sean Penn your remarks are ignorant, transphobic, and devoid of intelligence. My cowardly genes have more strength, resolve, and beauty than you could understand.

“Sean is suffering from toxic masculinity & needs to watch Getting Curious.”

We love to see the shutdown of Penn’s transphobia AND that gorgeous little plug for JVN’s new show.

Actress Thandiwe Newton also labelled Penn a “jibbering fool” which is such a great insult, oh my God.

“Dude what are you SAY-ING?? Like for REAL? You’re a jibbering FOOL. MF you used to be sexy but now you’re just tragic,” she Tweeted.

.⁦@SeanPenn⁩ ???????????? Dude what are you SAY-ING?? Like for REAL? You’re a jibbering FOOL. MF you used to be sexy but now you’re just tragic ???? Men for Becoming 'Feminized' – Variety https://t.co/MXKD474ihJ — Thandiwe Newton (@ThandiweNewton) January 30, 2022

Be warned homophobes and transphobes, that’s the fate awaiting you too.