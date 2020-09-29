Justin Timberlake (39) and Jessica Biel (38) have privately welcomed their second child into the world. How do we know this? Well, Timberlake’s former *NSYNC bandmate Lance Bass may have leaked the information to the entire planet.

This is Timberlake and Biel’s second child. Their first child, Silas, was born in April 2015, and was shown to the world on Instagram, cute little sports tee and all. As for the new baby, we don’t even have a name as of yet, just what Lance Bass has decided to tell us.

“The baby is cute, of course, it’s Justin and Jessica!” Lance Bass told Entertainment Tonight. According to him, the former members of *NSYNC were the first to know of the private news before anyone else. Uhhh… I don’t think it’s very private anymore, Lance…

Check out first baby Timberlake-Biel child Silas below.

According to Bass, the *NSYNC group chat is completely “littered with baby chat.”

“It’s all been conversations about a newborn,” he told Entertainment Tonight.

Folks… there’s an *NSYNC group chat. This news is probably just as good as any sort of baby announce.

“(Justin and Jessica are) very, very happy,” he continued. When asked about the name of the child, Bass stopped himself before he gave away too much information.

“That’s a good question, but there’s no way. (Justin) would kill me!”

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have been on-again-off-again for 11 years now, breaking up in 2011 before they eventually got married in 2012 in Puglia, Italy. There’s even a very entertaining timeline of their tumultuous relationship with each other.

Late last year, Justin Timberlake posted a public apology to Jessica Biel on his Instagram after pics of him holding hands with co-star Alisha Wainwright emerged from the set of Palmer.

We now know that Jessica Biel would have probably been pregnant at the time with her newborn child, which makes things just that extra bit awkies.

Timberlake described the event as a “strong lapse in judgement” and the rest is history really. You can check out the full apology post, which is still up today, right here.

Big congrats to the happy couple. Now I wait for another *NSYNC member to leak the baby’s name.