Justin Timberlake Got Done For Drink Driving & What Apparently Happened Next Was Fkn Brutal

Pop singer Justin Timberlake was arrested and charged after driving intoxicated.

The 43-year-old was driving in New York’s Long Island on Wednesday morning (local time) when he was pulled over and charged for driving under the influence of alcohol. Police pulled Timberlake over after reportedly noticing that he failed to keep right and stop at a stop sign while driving.

The “Cry Me A River” singer was reportedly taken back to a police station where he posed for a mugshot before being released without bail.

As far as mugshots go, this one is pretty good. (Image: Sag Harbor Police Department via Getty Images)

Insiders speaking to Page Six revealed that Timberlake was having dinner with “a bunch of friends” at the American Hotel. They claim that there were cops stationed outside where he was having dinner. When Timberlake left, the sources said the cops “pulled out and they pulled him over for a traffic violation.”

“His friends were telling the police, ‘Let him go, let him go,’” one insider claimed, noting that Timberlake took a field sobriety test but refused to take a breathalyser test.

Police claim that Timberlake told them he had one martini before heading home. However, according to the criminal complaint obtained by Page Six, police officers at the scene claimed that Timberlake appeared intoxicated, with “bloodshot and glassy” eyes and “a strong odour of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath”.

“He has allowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests,” the criminal complaint read, per Page Six.

My mum is going to be devastated to find out that the man who sings her favourite song to boogie to in Jazzercise (“Can’t Stop The Feeling”, if you’re wondering) has been arrested. (Image: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images)

“He was a gentleman,” another insider claimed.

“He didn’t show any entitlement at all. He did refuse the tests, but that is his right.”

Other sources also claimed that the police officer who pulled Timberlake over was so young had no clue who the Trolls star was.

“Justin said under his breath, ‘This is going to ruin the tour’. The cop replied, ‘What tour?’ Justin said, ‘The world tour’,” another source claimed.

Timberlake is said to be represented by Eddie Burke Jr, an attorney who has represented other celebrity clients. His court date is currently set for July 26, 2024. However, Page Six reports that the former *NSYNC member won’t have to attend the hearing.



