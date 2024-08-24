Justin And Hailey Bieber Announce The Birth Of Their First Baby, Baby, Baby, Ohh!

The superstar celebrity couple Justin and Hailey Bieber have are officially parents, announcing the birth of their first born Jack Blues Bieber.

After revealing their pregnancy in May this year via an Instagram Post that received over a million likes in half an hour, the model and musician hard-launched the birth of their newborn the same way.

READ MORE Hailey & Justin Bieber Announce Pregnancy In Viral Insta Post That Clocked 1M Likes In 30 Mins

The post on the ‘Baby’ singer’s social media featured a photo of lil’ Jack Blues’ foot and Hailey Bieber’s hand, wrapped in a snug blanket.

“WELCOME HOME, JACK BLUES BIEBER 🐻,” the post was captioned.

Fittingly, this post DOUBLED the record set by the pregnancy announcement, and received more than two million likes in the first 30 minutes of posting.

The comment section of Bieber’s post was absolutely chockers with well-wishes from fans and celebrities alike, sharing their blessing and congrats to the new parents.

“I can’t handle this little foot, JACK BLUES 🩵🩵🩵,” wrote Kylie Jenner.

“CONGRATULATIONS,” commented the official MTV account.

Fans suspect that baby Bieber’s middle name is a reference to the musician’s love for the blues music genre, though nothing has been confirmed by the parents.

[Image: Getty/Instagram]