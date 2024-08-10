Justin Baldoni Gave The Shadiest Response When Asked About Directing The It Ends With Us Sequel

As the premiere of Blake Lively‘s new movie It Ends With Us is swamped by rumours of a behind-the-scenes feud between the cast and Justin Baldoni, a shady line from Baldoni himself has only added to people’s suspicions.

The blockbuster movie was released to the big screen on August 9, with fans of Colleen Hoover‘s controversial book flocking to the cinema to see the film adaption of the steamy novel.

But amidst the premiere, and red-carpet events with stunning looks from Lively and her hubby Ryan Reynolds, one seemingly important person was missing: the director and lead actor Justin Baldoni.

Rumours began to spread like wildfire when internet sleuths noticed that both Reynolds and Lively had apparently unfollowed Baldoni on Instagram. And then rumours evolved into conspiracy theories when word came out that the Deadpool actor had helped to produce a scene in the movie.

To make matters worse for the It Ends With Us PR team, when other members of the cast such as Jenny Slate, Brandon Sklenar, and Isabela Ferrer have been asked about the circulating rumours of a celebrity beef, they’ve dodged the questions. Spicy.

And now, after the film’s big opening night, Baldoni has finally given a statement that has added even more fuel to the fire.

Given that the It Ends With Us film is based on a two-part book series by Colleen Hoover, hungry audiences are already speculating on when/if a second movie can be expected.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight while at the New York City premiere of the film, Justin Baldoni was discussing the potential of reclaiming his role as Ryle Kincaid, Lively’s on-screen love interest, the director gave a rather vague response.

“I think there are better people,” said the director.

“I think there are better people for that [sequel]. I think Blake Lively’s ready to direct. That’s what I think.”

Ooooooooooh.

So while the Jane The Virgin star has not dismissed the idea of there being a second film, it does sound like he’s distancing himself from the chance of being involved. Or at the very least as both the director and lead actor.

Regardless of what may or may not have happened behind the scenes to cause this odd tension for the It Ends With Us team, Baldoni is definitely onto something — Blake Lively is totally ready for her directorial debut.

Hopefully more updates as to whatever the hell happened here will be revealed soon, because frankly the internet is going bonkers with conspiracies. Give the people some answers!!!

It Ends With Us is currently in theatres worldwide.

