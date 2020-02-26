I don’t know about you lot but I have a very low care factor for the first and second Jurassic World movies. I think I’ve watched the first movie, and I definitely watched Fallen Kingdom because it popped up on Netflix the other day. T’was your average blockbuster film with dinosaurs, Chris Pratt, and Bryce Dallas Howard, but I don’t know – eh. However, I 14/10 care about the third movie because Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum are returning. And filming for Jurassic World 3 has just kicked off.

Pratt, who stars as Owen Grady, shared a picture from day one of filming. He also revealed the movie’s title.

“Day 1 of 100,” Pratt captioned the pic.

Jurassic World: Dominion. “Hold onto your butts.”

From memory, the second film ends with a whole slew of dinosaurs – including Blue – being released from that big ass estate. So now dinosaurs and humans will apparently live side by side. Or the dinosaurs will kill us all. Although, with the return of the original three we might actually have a chance. The franchise announced their return back in September, simply tweeting: “They’re back. Welcome to Jurassic World Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler, and Ian Malcolm.”

Colin Trevorrow is behind the camera, his second time directing the new series after J.A. Bayona helmed Fallen Kingdom.

Jurassic World: Dominion is slated for release in 2021. In the meantime, you can watch the original films – Jurassic Park, The Lost World, Jurassic Park III – on Netflix now. Fallen World‘s also on there, but Jurassic World isn’t for some reason.

Trevorrow also released a short film last year, which takes place after the events of Fallen Kingdom. It’s called Battle at Big Rock and it follows a family of four whose encounter with dinosaurs at the Big Rock National Park becomes a terrifying fight for survival.

Battle at Big Rock stars André Holland, Natalie Martinez, Melody Hurd, and Pierson Salvador.