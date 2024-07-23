Irene From Home And Away Came For Robert Irwin’s Logies Nom But Julia Morris Wasn’t Having It

Comedian Julia Morris has called out Home And Away actor Lynne McGranger for her comments about Gold Logie nominee and noted sweet pea, Robert Irwin.

In case you’ve missed the Logies goss, Robert is up for the biggest Aussie television honour alongside Julia, Lynne, Sonia Kruger, Andy Lee, Asher Keddie and Tony Armstrong. Usually, people from the same network band together and share support for each other on social media.

So when Larry shared a text from his mate on Instagram which read, “Hey. Congrats. ‘Bout time. I’ll be voting for Robert Irwin, but congrats on the nom”, Lynne decided to leave a comment in support.

“I’m sorry but ol’mate Irwin has been on telly for a bloody minute!!” she wrote. “No disrespect intended. #Lazforgold 🫶🏾🥇😍”

Also, low key I’m obsessed with Larry’s hashtag he’s promoting: #Larryshit. (Image: Larry Emdur / Instagram)

Larry responded to her comment by asking, “Are you starting an internet feud, Lynne?”. To which Lynne replied: “Could be honey.”

I love it when the boomers have banter online, don’t you?

But when Julia came across the comment, she wasn’t too jazzed by the shade towards her boy Robbo.

“I understand that people aren’t exposed to people from other networks very often. So I think that Lynne’s love for Larry — everyone looks at Larry and they’re like, ‘Larry deserves it, he’s been around forever’. Well, my answer to that is, everybody deserves it on that list,” the three-time Gold Logie nominee told Yahoo! Lifestyle.

“So I totally get the sentiment of Lynne, where you want to protect and fiercely fight for the person that you adore, but it’s not appropriate to call out somebody else at someone else’s expense. And Lynne knows better than that.

“Lynne is a fantastic woman and she’s been around the industry for a long time, she’s an incredibly talented actress, and I think her passion for wanting Larry to take it is where that comes from.”

Truthfully, it’s no surprise to me that Julia is standing up for 20-year-old Robert.



Back in April, I got to visit the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here set where I got to meet Robert and Julia and see what their relationship was like on and off screen. Despite the age difference and levels of experience, they’re genuinely mates. Julia is always the first person to stand up and defend Robert — who, despite being more experienced in television than you’d expect for your average 20-year-old, is still learning the ropes as an adult in the public eye.

We’ll have to wait and see who the Australian public will back to take home the gold shiny boy, but I reckon our boy Robdog is in with a solid chance.