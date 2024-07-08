Julia Fox Comes Out As Gay In TikTok About Lesbians Hating Their Boyfriends: ‘So Sorry, Boys’

Julia Fox has come out as lesbian in a casual new TikTok video and the internet loves this for her.

Fox, who recently claimed to have been celibate for the last two and a half years, took to TikTok to respond to comedian @emgwaciedawgie’s video.

“I love when I see a lesbian with their boyfriend. It’s like, Aw, you hate that man. You literally hate him,” @emgwaciedawgie said before Fox chimed in with a stitch.

“Hey, that was me,” Fox added. “I was that lesbian. So sorry, boys. Um, won’t happen again.”

Naturally, fans flocked to the comments to hype her up.

“Julia Fox lesbian content is like my exact fyp,” one user commented.

“The “won’t happen again” was so perfect and so final,” another added.

“Oh my god is me being this early my sign this is so julia,” a third asked.

“WAIT YOU ARE SO JULIA FOR THIS,” another user screamed.

The original poster, obviously dying at the fact that *the* Julia Fox responded to her, immediately dueted the response.

“I’M SO JULIAAAAAAA ily queen,” she captioned the post.

While this is the first time Fox has explicitly identified as a lesbian, she has been very open about her sexuality in the past.

In a 2022 interview with Ziwe (RIP to the best interview show to ever exist), she said she had been thinking about dating women and wanted to explore her “gay bone”.

“I, like, have been thinking about it a lot recently. Because I do think maybe I have some, you know—I have a gay bone and I need to explore that a little bit more. Like maybe my ex-boyfriends weren’t wrong when they were calling me a lesbian and complaining that I never wanted to have sex with them,” she said at the time.

Fox’s dating history includes some pretty high-profile men like ex-husband Peter Artemiev, Drake and — most famously — Kanye West. Although, she did tell The New York Times that “there, like, wasn’t any” sex with West.

“It wasn’t really about that,” she said.

More recently, she told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that she wasn’t comfortable having sex in a post Roe v Wade world.

“With the overturning of Roe v. Wade and our rights being stripped away from us, this is a way that I can take back the control,” she said last month. “And it just sucks that it has to be in that way, but I just don’t feel comfortable until things change.”

I mean it when I say, this is soOoOo Julia.