85-year-old Dame Judi Dench says she regrets not doing more sex scene in her career and Judes, there’s still time.

The Oscar-winning actress recently made headlines as Vogue’s oldest cover star, prompting her to reminisce on her impressive career.

In an interview with Mirror, the highly-regarded actress discussed not taking the opportunity to shoot more sex scenes throughout her younger years in the industry.

“I have done a few bed scenes. Not many in the theatre. What a disappointment,” Judi told Mirror.

To put it simply, Judi regrets not getting her fucc on film more and honestly, can you blame her?

Considering Judi has been pretty open about her belief that an active sex life is important for everyone, not just young people, who’s to say she won’t get her fucc on in future. The world is her oyster, honestly.

“Well, of course, you still feel desire. Does that ever go?” she replied when Women and Home asked if she still has an active sex life. “To the older reader, I would say: ‘Don’t give up.’”

The announcement comes after Dench revealed she was once told she didn’t have a face for film, which is pretty ironic considering she’s now a household name.

“They told me I would never make a film. To which there is no reply. I put my chair against the wall. I am not quite sure why. I walked out,” she said. “I did not want to do films anyway. I never thought I’d have a future in films as the stage is my passion. It’s never ever the same in a theatre, never. You always got a different reaction to things.”

The lesson here? Go out and get your unapologetic fucc on while you’re young. You don’t want to regret the sex scenes you didn’t film when you’re gracing the cover of Vogue at 85.