Journo From Blake Lively’s ‘Little Bump’ Interview Shares Brutal Reason Actor’s Words Hit A Nerve

Remember that cringe-worthy moment when Blake Lively shot back at a reporter during an interview, calling out her comment about Blake’s “little bump”? Well, the interviewer, Kjersti Flaa, has finally opened up about the experience in a new YouTube video, and it’s just as awkward as you’d imagine.

What is the awkward Blake Lively interview?

If you’ve somehow managed to avoid all of the It Ends With Us drama that is going down, then I am very interested in what your For You Page could possibly be, but also let’s catch you up.

Journalist Kjersti posted a video on her YouTube channel titled “The Blake Lively interview that made me want to quit my job.” The video showed a 2016 interview with Blake and her co-star Parker Posey for the movie Cafe Society.

The interview started with Kjersti congratulating Blake on her pregnancy by saying, “Congratulations on your little bump,” only to be met with a biting response: “Congratulations on your little bump,” Blake said, clearly referencing Kjersti’s own figure.

The video earned Blake the title of “mean girl” according to most of the internet and has only fueled the backlash the actress is facing for her role in It Ends With Us.

The interviewer hasn’t received an apology from Blake Lively yet

Jumping forward, Kjersti has responded to the internet picking up this story with another YouTube video titled, “The Real Reason my Blake Lively interview went viral.”

In the video she insists that she didn’t share the video to pile on to the It Ends With Us Drama, rather she was, “contacted by another reporter who told me a story that was a little similar to this one.”

She goes on to say that she felt, “it’s not okay to behave like that and I think it needs to be called out,” which ultimately led her to post clip eight years after the interview.

“It affected me for a while cause it made me nervous when I was interviewing other people after that. And I blamed myself for it for a long time cause I felt like I did or said something wrong.”

Kjersti felt Blake was putting out “mean-girl energy” during their meeting and it made her feel “left out or bullied,” which also led to her delaying the post.

Kjersti has also revealed that she is infertile, which made the whole interaction sting even worse. She told the Daily Mail, “To be honest, it hurts because I obviously wasn’t pregnant and I could never get pregnant.”

(Image: @AliRoland/X)

Has Blake Lively apologised to the interviewer?

Unfortunately no. No one from Blake’s camp has acknowledged the viral video clip and it seems like the It Ends With Us star won’t be responding any time soon.

Blake Lively and Parker Posey for Cafe Society. (Image: Kjersti Flaa’s YouTube channel)

Kjersti says in her video, “No one came out and apologised, and they probably told her, ‘Don’t come out, don’t react, don’t do anything. We’ll take care of this for you. We’ll just say that it’s the journalist’s fault and that you were offended by her and then we’ll just plant some other good, positive stories.’”

She feels many Hollywood A-listers “don’t own up to their mistakes because they’re afraid that it’s going to backfire or that it’s gonna make them look bad.” She says, “It’s time to change that.”

She also notes, “I think if Blake Lively would have come out in front of this, things would have been very different.”

Kjersti ends the video urging her viewers to stick up for themselves if they ever find themselves in a similar situation with a, “mean girl”. She said, “Don’t let people get away with bad behaviour. I think it’s time to put the record straight.”

Lead Image: (Kjersti Flaa’s YouTube channel)