It’s Wednesday – we’re halfway through the week, I’m lacking inspiration, I’m lacking energy, but that’s all bloody changed because Josh Thomas has made his drag debut. Two words: She’s fierce.

Thomas, the star and creator of Everything’s Gonna Be Okay, shared a lil’ preview from this week’s episode on Instagram this morning. If you’ve yet to get around the critically acclaimed series, Thomas stars as a bloke named Nicholas, described as “a neurotic twenty-something-year-old” who heads to the US to visit his dad and teenage half-sisters.

“[But] after their father’s untimely death, Nicholas and his two half-sisters are left to cope with not only a devastating loss, but also the realisation that Nicholas is the one who will have to rise to the occasion and hold it all together.”

Anywho, in said episode, Nicholas throws a dinner party. Naturally, a drag show follows.

Speaking to E!News about his transformation, Thomas said he thought he looked like Peg Bundy from Married… With Children. Don’t judge me, but I had to Google Peggy Bundy for reference. I can absolutely see it though.

“In my heart I think I look like Shakira, Shakira,” Thomas added on Instagram.

Tune: Don’t Leave Me This Way by Thelma Houston.

INSPIRED.

Although, Thomas told E!News that he wouldn’t do drag twice.

“It’s not easy,” he said, explaining that his corset broke the first time he leapt off the piano.

“And as the takes go on, the corset falls farther and farther down my body. At the end it’s just, like, broken and then just all around my butt,” he said. We love the commitment.

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay is yours to stream on Stan right now. You can suss out the series on the platform’s website, HERE.

If you still, somehow, need some more convincing to watch the show, aggressively click on the reviews below.