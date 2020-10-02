Sick new film After We Collided, based on the best-selling book series inspired by earthbound angel Harry Styles, released its second film adaptation a coupla weeks ago and it’s gone absolutely bananas.

In 21 markets, the sequel to the 2019 $70M worldwide hit After had raked in (US)$21M as of September 13, according to Deadline.

I interviewed the cast shortly before the film’s release, and when asked about the potential of future films, they responded, “we’ll just have to wait and see.”

Then, after the film went gangbusters, two more sequels were announced.

On September 3, stars Hero Fiennes Tiffin, who plays bad boi Hardin Scott, and Aussie queen Josephine Langford, who plays good-girl-gone-bad Tessa Young, announced the third and fourth films on Insta.

“There have been lots of people working really hard behind the scenes and we can finally tell you guys that the third and the fourth movies are officially going into production,” the stars said in the announcement vid.