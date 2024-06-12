Ramsay Street is no-doubt aflutter following an ex-Neighbours star’s warning to incoming castmate, Chrishell Stause.

Last month, it was announced that the Selling Sunset star and wife of Australian musician G-Flip will take up residence as a guest castmate in Neighbours, with filming set to begin in July. It’s a crossover that will excite those who sit in the incredibly niche Venn diagram of being both Neighbours and Selling Sunset fans (where y’all at?), but a former cast member of the Australian soap says it won’t be the picture of glamour Stause might expect.

Jordy Lucas — who portrayed Ramsay Street resident Summer Hoyland from 2009 to 2012, and reprised her role last year — offered Stause some words of wisdom on her podcast, That’s Showbiz Baby!.

“If you watch Selling Sunset, it’s glitz and glamour,” the actress said on Tuesday’s episode. “What [Stause is] in for when she goes to Ramsay Street, is not that.”

The ‘Selling Sunset’ star will portray “a glamorous and successful businesswoman.” (Source: Channel 10).

While perhaps no one thought that Melbourne’s Nunawading Studios would compare to the renovated offices of Selling Sunset (or that Susan Kennedy would rock the same real estate fashions), Lucas nonetheless offered Stause a reality check ahead of her filming for the series. “To give you a bit of an idea of the ambience … They used to film a show called Prisoner in the studios,” Lucas recalled.

“So the whole building has a bit of a jail vibe.”

“It makes me chuckle imagining what her face is going to look like when she walks into Nunawading,” she added. “It’s definitely going to be a very different experience for Chrishell.”

Jordy Lucas first appeared on ‘Neighbours’ in 2009 (Source: Barry King/Film Magic).

In a bit of extra tea that’s as juicy as any number of Neighbours’ dog-eating, plane-crashing or kidnapping storylines, Lucas went on to predict that the show’s cast might be “piss[ed] off” if Stause is given special treatment.

“I’m assuming she will have a trailer, which would also make me laugh because they’re going to have to make room in the car park for the trailer which is going to piss off [everyone],” Lucas said.

In any case, Lucas urged Stause to “immerse” herself in the Neighbours experience (I once asked mine for some oat milk), adding that the cast is “like a family” and that the reality star will ultimately “enjoy herself.” Stause’s Neighbours stint — in which she is said to be portraying a glamorous and successful businesswoman — adds to her previous roles on fellow soaps like The Young and the Restless and Days of Our Lives.

So, she has clearly mastered the art of a single tear down the cheek for dramatic effect, and will probably get along just fine with Susan and the gang. Here’s hoping they’ll also trade wardrobes.

Image Source: Channel 10